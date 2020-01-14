ole-gunnar-solskjaer-will-not-risk-taking-manchester-united-to-qatar-for-winter-break-due-to-middle-east-unrest

Solskjaer has also been pleased with Mason Greenwood’s progress but expects him to be overlooked for England seniors this summer for the European Championships, despite Harry Kane’s hamstring injury. Greenwood is likely to feature on Wednesday and has scored nine goals this season.

“I think Mason will have a top and long career,” Solskjaer said. “Let the boy settle in now first before we talk about England and the Euros, his focus has to be on playing more for us, improving and when he plays more for us that’ll happen by itself. He’s just been picked for the Under-21s so he’s focusing on his football.”

While Solskjaer is aiming to get United back competing at the top of the Premier League, he believes a cup win will help his young players get into the habit of winning trophies.

“Supporters and the club alike are not happy with not challenging for the top position in the league,” Solskjaer said. “That is where we feel we should be and many of today’s supporters have lived that period where we won the league consistently.

“At the moment we don’t have that type of team because in time we’ve been a bit behind the top ones. It might be that we start with winning a cup and then these players will get that taste. That is not what we want to be. We want to be challenging for the league and the Champions League.”

Despite falling behind well behind Liverpool – who they face at the weekend – Solskjaer says the club can close the gap by sticking with a young core and investing in the transfer market.

“The aim, of course, is to challenge next season,” he said. “I’m not saying it is a realistic one. We are behind and a fair rate behind the top one now, who we play on Sunday, and we’ll see where we are against them. But with a few signings, with the improvement these players are making, in the next couple of years we want to do that.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer does not expect Paul Pogba to return until after the winter break, in mid-February. “I know we won’t see Scott (McTominay) or Paul before the winter break,” he confirmed.