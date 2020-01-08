ole-gunnar-solskjaer-wants-ashley-young-to-stay-at-manchester-united-after-inter-contract-offer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he wants Ashley Young to stay at Manchester United after reports claimed that the 34-year-old is in advanced talks with Inter.

Young is in his ninth season with United but is out of contract this summer and is currently free to negotiate with teams outside of the Premier League.

Inter have reportedly held discussions with Young and the Serie A club have offered a contract which runs until 2021.

Young was surprisingly left out of United’s squad on Tuesday evening as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

But Solskjaer has warned United’s hierarchy that allowing Young to leave the club this month would weaken his options.

‘Tonight’s not the night to talk about players leaving because we need the players that we have in the squad,’ Solskjaer said after United’s defeat to City.

‘And we’ve got a few months left of this season, we can’t weaken ourselves we need to strengthen ourselves if any movement is going to happen.’

Asked if the move will happen in the summer, Solskjaer said: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, you’ve got to ask Ash.

‘For me it’s about focusing on the next game and tonight.’





