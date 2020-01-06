ole-gunnar-solskjaer-urges-jesse-lingard-to-curb-social-media-output-and-focus-on-improving-manchester-united-form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Jesse Lingard to curb his social media output and think more carefully about how he portrayed himself in public as the Manchester United manager challenged the England forward to recapture his best form.

Lingard is hoping to recover from illness in time to face Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The forward impressed in the 2-1 win over City last month but it was a rare bright spot in a troubled 2019, when he failed to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League.

Lingard’s struggles in front of goal were highlighted with a bad miss in the 2-0 defeat against Watford and he was substituted before the hour mark after another anaemic display in the loss at Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Frustration among fans at Lingard’s performances were often amplified by his social media antics and the player admitted recently that Solskjaer had given him a final warning after he published a crude Snapchat video from his holiday in Miami last summer.

Solskjaer has urged Lingard – who has also spoken about difficulties in his private life over the past year – to focus on his football and hopes the player can sharpen his creative and cutting edge over the second half of the season, starting against City if he is passed fit.