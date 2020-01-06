ole-gunnar-solskjaer-urges-jesse-lingard-to-curb-social-media-output-and-focus-on-improving-manchester-united-form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Jesse Lingard to curb his social media output and think more carefully about how he portrayed himself in public as the Manchester United manager challenged the England forward to recapture his best form.
Lingard is hoping to recover from illness in time to face Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
The forward impressed in the 2-1 win over City last month but it was a rare bright spot in a troubled 2019, when he failed to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League.
Lingard’s struggles in front of goal were highlighted with a bad miss in the 2-0 defeat against Watford and he was substituted before the hour mark after another anaemic display in the loss at Arsenal on New Year’s Day.
Frustration among fans at Lingard’s performances were often amplified by his social media antics and the player admitted recently that Solskjaer had given him a final warning after he published a crude Snapchat video from his holiday in Miami last summer.
Solskjaer has urged Lingard – who has also spoken about difficulties in his private life over the past year – to focus on his football and hopes the player can sharpen his creative and cutting edge over the second half of the season, starting against City if he is passed fit.
“Jesse has had his ups and downs as I’ve spoken about before but against City and Tottenham, they were examples of how important he can be for us in difficult games,” the United manager said.
“We want him back scoring and making assists. No one runs as much, he’s great trigger for our pressing. He’s a lively, bubbly character, I don’t think you see as much social media from Jesse as you used to. He’s got his head down and is working hard and getting back to the Jesse I knew.
“It’s part of being a Man United player – how you come across – and it’s important that you do give up yourself in a positive way and it’s football related.
“I do speak to players about how they portray themselves. I don’t have these social media things but it’s a different generation.”
Solskjaer is hoping United can replicate their performance at the Etihad last month but admits Pep Guardiola’s side have set a standard his team must aim for.
“We’re going to aim for performances like that, two good days against Tottenham and City in a short spell,” Solskjaer said. “But every game lives its own life, when you get highs like that I’m sure they will look back on it, and that’s the Man United we want to see but we can improve on that one.
“They’re back winning games but form goes out the window when we play each other. When you go on the local derby, with the adrenaline and atmosphere, and on any given day a game can change within a moment of a referee’s decision, luck, injury, a red card but we know they’re a top team. I admire Pep’s team, they have raised the bar so much, the standards they have set are something to aim for.
“You always want to win trophies and we’re so close now but having local derbies in semi-finals are hopefully going to be two good games and two good days in Manchester.
“There are two games so we have to know when this game finishes it’s half-time, we’ve still got to go to Etihad, finish the job off if we do well tomorrow. It’s a two-game tie but we’ve just got to focus on this one because it’s three weeks until the next one.
“Big games give you energy, give you the urge to go to the next level, above and beyond what you might be capable of in your head. Sometimes you surprise yourself, there’s no way you can train in between, it’s about mental preparation, good treatment with physios and staff and just hopefully remember what we did last time, and what we must do better.”
As well as Lingard, Solskjaer said he would give Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw – who also missed the goalless FA Cup draw against Wolves on Saturday through illness – every opportunity to prove their fitness. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are sidelined and there are doubts over Harry Maguire and Axel Tuanzebe.
“We are going to give them as much time as we can, that’s the most correct and honest answer I can give, some of them are still not ready,” he said. “If it was a game today I’m not sure they could perform at their best but it’s another 36 hours until I give them the team.”
Solskjaer must also decide whether to keep faith with Sergio Romero in goal or restore David De Gea to the starting line-up.
“I can’t give you the team at the moment, we’ll keep the team until tomorrow,” he said.
“It is a bit early yet [with Maguire],” Solskjaer added.
“We are going to give him as much time as possible. He was hobbling about yesterday but there are still 36 hours to go, so we will just wait with all of them. ” It is not a time to go out on the pitch and do lots of work anyway. We are going to do meetings and recovery work.”