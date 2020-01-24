ole-gunnar-solskjaer-tells-manchester-united-board-he-needs-six-signings-to-improve-squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Manchester United’s hierarchy that he needs six new signings in order to see a significant improvement, according to reports.

United hit a new low on Wednesday evening as they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley, while supporters at Old Trafford voiced their anger towards Ed Woodward and the Glazer family during the game.

Despite the defeat, United are only six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for a Champions League place.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has been keen to reinforce his options in the January transfer window but United now look set to miss out on signing Bruno Fernandes as they continue to refuse to meet Sporting’s asking price.

United are also struggling in their search for a new striker which has become more of a focus following Marcus Rashford’s back injury which could keep him sidelined for around three months.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison are also on United’s shortlist, but Solskjaer believes a significant overhaul is still needed to get the team challenging for major honours.

According to The Times, Solskjaer believes six signings are required including a full-back, two central midfielders, a No.10, a winger and a striker.

The report also claims that United’s hierarchy have promised to back Solskjaer and have assured him that funds for those transfers are available.

Speaking after United’s defeat to Burnley, Solskjaer insisted that United had not given up hope of completing transfers before the window is over.

‘We are looking to improve, we have got our targets,’ Solskjaer said.

‘This is our second defeat at home and first since August. I thought we had turned that corner.

‘We have started a clear-out and now I am going to be answering these questions until it [the transfer window] closes. We are working on things.’





