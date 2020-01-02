ole-gunnar-solskjaer-targets-signing-two-midfielders-after-manchester-united’s-defeat-to-arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United are targeting two midfield signings following his side’s defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

United were unable to close the gap on fourth place in the Premier League after goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis secured a 2-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium.

Solskjaer’s midfield options have depleted over the festive period as Scott McTominay is ruled out for two months with a knee ligament injury, while Paul Pogba will now be sidelined for a month as he needs surgery on an ankle problem.

And Solskjaer admits United are now focusing their attention on strengthening their midfield in the January transfer window.

‘Of course it’s, how you say, playing on our decision making when you’ve got two players out – Paul for a month and Scott for two,’ Solskjaer said after United’s defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

‘That will give us less options and we’ve got loads of games, important games.

‘But still, it’s got to be right and that’s the big point here.

‘And if it’s available and it’s possible we’ll do something definitely, we’re looking at one or two.’





