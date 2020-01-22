ole-gunnar-solskjaer-takes-full-responsibility-for-burnley-loss:-‘it-wasn’t-good-enough’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took responsibility for the defeat to Burnley that was branded an “embarrassment” by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.
Solskjaer himself admitted the loss, on another night when fans turned against United’s owners, left him disillusioned but says the club are in the middle of a clear-out of players with no solution in sight.
Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored the goals which saw fans leaving early, with United suffering their worst record at this stage of the season in 30 years.
“There are young kids in the schools around the country – they are not going to be wearing United shirts,” said Ferdinand. “They are not going to be wanting to come here and support United based on what we saw out there.
“It is not going to happen. Fans are walking out after 84 minutes. It’s an embarrassment. In the 84th minute I saw people get up and go. That is unheard of at this stadium. Seeing people leave with disdain on their face. The downward spiral in seven years has been remarkable.”
Fans chanted against the Glazers in the second half of the defeat, which still sees United in fifth place in the Premier League.
“At the end you do feel disillusioned, because maybe they do, but for us we’ve got to stick to our values and beliefs and no use feeling sorry for yourself,” said Solskjaer. “I’m responsible for what’s happening on the pitch and we’re looking to strengthen, we have to.
“We took that decision that, some players, we let them go to start afresh with clear sight on [the] target in front of us. We know we have to get quality and numbers in.
“We’ve started a clear-out and get-players-in job and now is the transfer window so I’m going to be answering these questions until it is closed.”
Solskjaer was without Marcus Rashford and United struggled to create chances against Sean Dyche’s team. “It wasn’t good enough, the first half we created some half openings and we are not sharp enough to take our chances,” Solskjaer said. “When you don’t do that you are there to be punished and we were. They were clinical, they were efficient and they defended well so we couldn’t open them up.
“The boys are giving everything they have got. They are experiencing this period for the first times in their lives, some of them, and it is difficult for them.
“Of course, I’m going to back them, I’m going to be here to help them get through this because when you are at Manchester United there is always going to be criticism. We can’t do anything but hold our hands up and say this isn’t good enough for this club.” Solskjaer admits he does not know how long it will take to turn the team around. He said: “It’s always players who can surprise you in a good and bad way, [it’s] up to the players to understand we’re privileged to represent the best club in the world, it is a duty every day on and off pitch.”
Ferdinand, meanwhile, lay the blame on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for recruiting the wrong players. “The best four players have been home-grown this season. Rashford, Williams, Greenwood and McTominay before he got injured. That speaks volumes. That is how shoddy the recruitment has been,” he said.
Solskjaer also says his players need the winter break next month, adding: “They are stretched, some have played more than they should have. More mentally than physically [they] need [the] midseason break. [We] need to get over the line, [we are looking] forward to Sunday, [the] FA Cup against who knows who and there’s a chance to get belief up.”