ole-gunnar-solskjaer-takes-full-responsibility-for-burnley-loss:-‘it-wasn’t-good-enough’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took responsibility for the defeat to Burnley that was branded an “embarrassment” by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Solskjaer himself admitted the loss, on another night when fans turned against United’s owners, left him disillusioned but says the club are in the middle of a clear-out of players with no solution in sight.

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored the goals which saw fans leaving early, with United suffering their worst record at this stage of the season in 30 years.

“There are young kids in the schools around the country – they are not going to be wearing United shirts,” said Ferdinand. “They are not going to be wanting to come here and support United based on what we saw out there.

“It is not going to happen. Fans are walking out after 84 minutes. It’s an embarrassment. In the 84th minute I saw people get up and go. That is unheard of at this stadium. Seeing people leave with disdain on their face. The downward spiral in seven years has been remarkable.”