ole-gunnar-solskjaer-singles-out-tahith-chong-for-praise-after-man-utd-draw-with-wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he was delighted with Tahith Chong’s performance during Saturday’s FA Cup stalemate with Wolves.

The 20-year-old made his first start since the end of November when he struggled badly in a Europa League group stage match against Astana during which he missed an open goal.

Solskjaer rang the changes for the trip to Molineux following Monday’s abject performance against Arsenal and despite being unable to break the deadlock, the Norwegian was delighted with his young winger.

He said: ‘I thought Tahith was fantastic tonight he caused loads of problem for them I was very very pleased with him.’

Juan Mata and substitute Marcus Rashford both came close to finding a winner in the second half, but United’s winless run against Wolves extended to a fifth match.

United have packed in five matches in the space of 14 days and face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg in midweek.

Solskjaer admitted the hectic schedule affected his players as the game wore on but he was pleased to have emerged unscathed and in the hat ahead of the fourth round draw.

‘It always is [a grind] when you come here,’ he said. ‘Good team, strong team, physical.

‘I thought we played well first half and dominated possession but then they took over in the second half which made it an even tougher game.

‘Of course we got off the took when he mistimed his header but it was an even game and I felt a draw was a fair result.

‘We didn’t create too many chances but I felt we controlled it and it was just that last bit we missed we set out to keep possession I thought we did ok

‘Second half we had two decent chances, one with Juan with his free kick when the keeper goes the other way and Marcus’s chance was also very close.

‘I think so (tiredness came into play) some have played and are tired and others haven’t played and felt that towards the end.’

MORE: Rio Ferdinand defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s dull FA Cup draw against Wolves

MORE: Manchester United denied penalty by VAR during FA Cup clash against Wolves





