ole-gunnar-solskjaer-sends-personal-scout-to-watch-manchester-united-transfer-target-declan-rice

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent his personal scout to watch Declan Rice last weekend, with Manchester United plotting a summer move for the West Ham midfielder.

England international Rice has developed into a key player for the Hammers since making his first-team debut four years ago and has started all 21 of their Premier League games this term.

His performances for club and country have not gone unnoticed, with both Manchester clubs believed to be interested in securing his signature.

Solskjaer is keen to bolster his midfield options over the next two transfer windows and the Daily Mail say he dispatched his most trusted scout to Brammall Lane on Friday to watch Rice.

It is claimed Simon Wells was in attendance as Premier League new-boys Sheffield United maintained their impressive run with a 1-0 victory over David Moyes’ West Ham.

Oli McBurnie scored shortly after half-time to earn the Blades the three points but Rice thought he had assisted an injury-time equaliser only for VAR to rule the goal out for handball.

Rice, 20, is contracted to West Ham until 2024 but the London club are braced for approaches over the coming months, with United keen on a summer move.

Solskjaer hopes to see one or two new signings arrive through the doors this month, however, and United have reportedly made a £50m move for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United, who smashed bottom-placed Norwich City on Saturday, are currently fifth in the Premier League and face Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Discussing United’s interest in West Ham star Rice in November, Red Devils legend Roy Keane said: ‘Where he needs to improve, where do you want me to start?

‘His positional play, I don’t think he’s been consistent enough, he doesn’t stay with runners, he’s sloppy in possession, I can go on.

‘He’s one of these players who people were enjoying and loved but he’s one of these players that has almost played his way out of the team because he’s not been consistent at West Ham.’

MORE: Man Utd tell Nemanja Matic they will extend his contract amid midfield injury crisis

MORE: Bruno Fernandes tells Sporting Lisbon he wants Man Utd transfer after £50m bid





