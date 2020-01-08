ole-gunnar-solskjaer-says-manchester-united-could-‘do-something’-in-transfer-window-if-deal-is-right

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has the backing of Manchester United’s hierarchy to do business in January and is open to bringing in a few experienced heads this month.

The Red Devils were totally outclassed in the first half of their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to rivals Manchester City, conceding three times, though did pull back a goal – and restore some hope – thanks to Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer bemoaned his young side’s naivety against City after Tuesday night’s match and admitted he could be moved to bring in some more seasoned campaigners.

Asked if he could look at adding some experience in the short term, Solskjaer said at his post-match press conference: ‘Yeah, and that’s something that we’ve spoken about in this room a few times that we are a young team.

‘And of course with the injuries that we’ve had and the illnesses, it shows more. That’s something we’re looking at.

‘If there’s something there for us, I’ve got the backing to do something. But if it’s not the right thing I won’t do anything.’

On the team’s display against City, he continued: ‘Well it’s natural that your head goes down when you don’t feel that you’re performing but we’ve got to get out of it quicker.

‘We’ve got to get to the second-half mentality quicker. It can’t be me coming in at half-time, or us at half-time. So that’s the learning in this team.

‘We’ve got a young team. I’ve said it a few times, but it’s not going to change between every press conference that statement.

‘I’m still in that phase that this is a young team and we’re learning and these experiences must stick and they will stick. The second half gives me at least something to believe in because that’s respectable and that’s a good second half.’

