ole-gunnar-solskjaer-reveals-why-marcus-rashford-played-on-through-injury-against-wolves

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Marcus Rashford played on through injury in his side’s win against Wolves on Wednesday night because substitute Jesse Lingard wasn’t ready to come on.

Juan Mata’s second half goal booked United’s place in the fourth round of the FA Cup but the night was overshadowed by injury to Rashford.

The forward started on the bench but entered the fray on the hour-mark. However, he lasted just 15 minutes after sustaining a back injury following a tackle from Matt Doherty.

Rashford signalled that he needed to come off but instead of playing with 10 men for a short period, the forward remained on the pitch. Solskjaer had already made two substitutes and intimated to Lingard that he was set to come on.

But the midfielder wasn’t close to the dugout and by the time he made his way back from the warm-up, the ball was back in play and did not go out for a sustained period.

Rashford hobbled around before eventually dropping to the ground and Solskjaer admits the forward stayed on the pitch for too long.

‘That was because Jesse was down in the corner flag,’ said Solskjaer.

‘So any moment, a tie like this can go into extra-time and that would have been even worse. So he had to stay on just for two minutes to get the ball out and there was no chance he was going to be able to run.’

Rashford is now a major doubt for Sunday’s clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

United are bidding to become the first side to beat their arch rivals this season but face a particularly difficult task if Rashford is missing against Liverpool, who have collected 61 points from the 63 on offer this season.

‘It’s football and I never ever complain with all the injuries we’ve got, that’s just part and parcel of it,’ said Solskjaer.

‘And Marcus has been available and fit all season, so we can’t complain. He’s a quick healer and he’ll play through some pain, definitely. If he’s capable, if it’s not a bad, bad injury.

‘But we’ve seen he’s struggled lately, but more when he’s been tired. But he wasn’t on long enough to be tired, so I think it might have been something that just happened there and then.

‘He’s been absolutely top this season and we’ll do everything we can to get him fit for Sunday, but if he’s not we’ll play without him.’

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Marcus Rashford fitness update after Manchester United beat Wolves





