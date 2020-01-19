ole-gunnar-solskjaer-reveals-marcus-rashford-injury-blow-and-explains-decision-to-start-luke-shaw-against-liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Marcus Rashford is unlikely to return before the mid-season break ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool.

Rashford aggravated a back problem during United’s FA Cup third-round victory over Wolves in midweek meaning Solskjaer will be without his most dangerous weapon at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The forward has netted 19 times in 31 appearances this season and Anthony Martial and Daniel James – who start furthest forward for the Red Devils on Merseyside – must now take responsibility for the side’s goals.

Rashford looks set to miss United’s upcoming FA tie versus either Watford or Tranmere at the end of January plus the second leg of the side’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Manchester City.

His is also likely to be absent for United’s league matches at home to Burnley and Wolves – his next game in the English top flight could be United’s trip to Chelsea on February 17.

Solskjaer has made three changes to the side that started against Wolves in midweek, with Luke Shaw, Andreas Pereira and David de Gea all coming into the team for Sunday afternoon’s much-anticipated clash.

The Norwegian has opted for a back-five against the Premier League leaders and it appears Shaw will start alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, with Brandon Williams getting the nod at left-back.

Asked for an update on Rashford’s fitness, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: ‘He got a couple of knocks again, and jolts, when he came on against Wolverhampton and it’s aggravated his back.

‘He’s had some trouble before and of course we’re going to give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.

‘He’s always recovered quickly before so let’s hope he does that again.’

Asked whether Rashford would be out for weeks, he replied: ‘Yeah I wouldn’t expect him to be back in the next few weeks, and we’ve got a mid-season break and I’m not sure we’re going to see him before then.

‘We’re going to give him the time he needs anyway.’

On his decision to start Shaw, Solskjaer added: ‘Luke is ready for this, definitely.’

Solskjaer, who is confident United can cause problems for Liverpool, was tight-lipped when asked about his formation at Anfield

‘We have to come to a difficult place, we have to come and play against a very good team, and we tried to maximise the players we’ve got available,’ he said.

‘I think we’ve got the chance to give them some trouble with the way we’re playing.

Asked whether it will be three at the back, he replied: ‘You’ll see soon enough.’

MORE: Roy Keane says ‘everyone is getting carried away with’ Liverpool in heated debate with Graeme Souness





