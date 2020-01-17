ole-gunnar-solskjaer-responds-to-jurgen-klopp’s-‘defensive’-dig-at-manchester-united

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he considers it a complement that Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United are a defensive team against Liverpool.

Following United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool in October, Klopp appeared to be annoyed by United’s tactics and suggested that they always adopt a defensive approach against his side.

‘Whoever said before the game that this game is always built up like a mountain and stuff like that and then we come here and they only have to defend,’ Klopp said.

‘So one day I will really wait for the day when they have to make the game against us and we defend – and let’s see how that is.

‘Since I’ve been in England it’s pretty much been like that. We come here put it all together, attitude, tactical defensive shapes.’

But Solskjaer brushed off the suggestion that Klopp was speaking badly about United’s performance.

‘I don’t think it’s an accusation. I take it as a compliment, that we’ve defended so well,’ the United manager said on Friday.

‘When the opposition manager is frustrated, that’s a good sign our boys have done well.

‘I think we’ve been closest to winning both games against Liverpool, so I don’t know what the problem has been.’

Solskjaer also stressed the importance of United’s younger players being able to cope with the ‘intimidating’ atmosphere at Anfield on Sunday.

‘You can make sure you enjoy it, but it can also be an intimidating place, so we’ve got to prepare as well as we can because we have some young players playing at Anfield for the first time,’ said Solskjaer.

‘We have no safety fears. But of course, they want to try to intimidate us, but as long as it’s within the boundaries.

‘I’ve been sat in a coach or bus going to Europe or Anfield and whatever they shout and scream, that’s just part and parcel of these games.’





