ole-gunnar-solskjaer-rates-marcus-rashford’s-chances-of-facing-liverpool

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for Sunday’s clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Rashford was rested for Wednesday’s FA Cup win against Wolves but emerged from the bench after an hour as Juan Mata put the Red Devils into the fourth round.

However, the move backfired as Rashford lasted just 15 minutes after going down following a tackle from Matt Doherty.

The forward has been struggling with a back injury and has been unable to train with his team-mates in the last two days.

Rashford has bagged 19 goals this season and United are desperate to get him back for Sunday’s daunting trip to Merseyside but Solskjaer admits it’s looking unlikely.

‘I can’t tell you now, as I said with Harry a few weeks ago, of course we’re going to give him the absolute time to find out and do some more checks and do some treatment today,’ said Solskjaer.

‘Yesterday was a recovery day [but] I’m not going to hold my breath. I’d think think he probably won’t be ready.

‘It’s 48 hours so we’ll see.’

Rashford’s absence would be a huge blow for the Red Devils but it could hand a reprieve to Jesse Lingard.

The midfielder last scored a league goal for the club in December 2018 in Solskjaer’s first game in interim charge but United’s scarcity of options in attack is likely to see him start.

MORE: Roman Abramovich approves Chelsea’s push to sign Jadon Sancho





