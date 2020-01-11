ole-gunnar-solskjaer-provides-update-on-bruno-fernandes-to-man-utd-transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the Manchester United board are prepared to back him in what remains of the January transfer window amid mounting speculation he is set to sign Bruno Fernandes.

United are reportedly closing in on the £55million signing of the Portugal international midfielder who was close to joining the Premier League giants during the summer.

Solskjaer’s need for midfield reinforcements has been exacerbated by the injury sustained by Scott McTominay which will keep him out for another six weeks at least, while Paul Pogba underwent surgery earlier this week on a persistent ankle injury.

Speaking after Saturday’s 4-0 against Norwich, Solskjaer said: ‘Bruno Fernandes? I can’t talk about individuals that play for other clubs, but I’ve got to say I do have the backing.

‘We do have the backing to do something if the right thing comes up in this window.

‘The owners and Ed, they know what we’re building towards.’

Solskjaer watched Fernandes in action last week for Sporting, along with his assistant Mike Phelan, after which United chiefs held talks with their counterparts from the Portuguese club.

United are said to be open to the possibility of supplying Sporting with players in part exchange but with doubts around the fitness of Harry Maguire, Solskjaer is reluctant to sanction the departure of Morcos Rojo this month.

More to follow…





