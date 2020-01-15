ole-gunnar-solskjaer-provides-marcus-rashford-fitness-update-after-man-utd-beat-wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Marcus Rashford will make a speedy recovery after the forward suffered a back injury during Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves which saw them progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Rashford started among the substitutes Old Trafford on Wednesday night and replaced Mason Greenwood just before Juan Mata’s winner – the only goal of the game – midway through the second half.

The England international lasted just ten minutes before suffering a suspected back injury after a collision with Wolves defender Matt Doherty.

Rashford tried to play on but appeared in some pain and soon indicted to the United dugout that he could no longer continue before Jesse Lingard came on in his place.

The England forward was also forced off in the second half of United’s 4-0 win over Norwich last weekend and was a doubt to feature in Wednesday’s FA Cup tie.

United travel to Anfield to face Premier League leaders and bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday afternoon and Solskjaer will be sweating over Rashford’s fitness ahead of the clash.

Asked about Rashford’s injury following United’s win, Solskjaer told BT Sport: ‘Yeah that backfired but you’ve got for them once in a while.

‘But it seems like he’s got a knock there and he couldn’t run.

‘Let’s test him over the next couple of days. Hopefully he’ll be okay for Sunday, I don’t know.’

‘He’s struggled a little bit with a couple of knocks with his back lately and he got another one which didn’t help.’





