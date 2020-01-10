ole-gunnar-solskjaer-provides-harry-maguire-and-jesse-lingard-fitness-updates-ahead-of-norwich-clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire has a chance of playing against Norwich, but ruled Jesse Lingard out of this weekend’s Premier League clash.

Maguire, 26, sustained a hip injury during United’s FA Cup tie with Wolves last weekend and subsequently missed the side’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

There were reports that Maguire could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a torn hip muscle, but it appears the injury is not as bad as first feared.

According to The Daily Mail, the England centre-back only suffered a small tear meaning he could return to feature at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United are already without defenders Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly so Solskjaer will be relieved that Maguire’s injury is not severe.

‘Harry has got a chance for tomorrow,’ the Norwegian said at his press conference on Friday.

‘We will give him today, training, and see if he gets through that one.’

Solskjaer has confirmed that Lingard will play no part this weekend after coming down with an illness.

‘We will see tomorrow,’ the United manager added.

‘Jesse got worse with his illness so he won’t be available, but apart from that there are no more injuries.

‘We are getting players back.’

While Scott McTominay will not be back until next month, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are closing in on their first-team returns.

Solskjaer explained: ‘Scott’s out for a while, Eric [Bailly] and Tim [Fosu-Mensah] are playing tonight in reserves, hopefully they’ll get through that to be available for us again

‘Won’t see him [McTominay] before winter break, hopefully in February.’

