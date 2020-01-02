ole-gunnar-solskjaer-prioritises-jack-grealish-and-james-maddison-transfers-for-manchester-united

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prioritising the signing of an attacking midfielder in the January transfer window as Manchester United have made Jack Grealish and James Maddison their top two targets, according to reports.

Solskjaer is depleted of options in United’s midfield as Scott McTominay is sidelined for two months with a knee ligament injury, while Paul Pogba is due to undergo surgery to fix an ongoing ankle injury.

Reports had initially claimed that Solskjaer and United’s hierarchy were prepared to wait until the end of the season to strengthen their squad.

But according to The Independent, United’s drab performance in their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Day, plus the injuries to McTominay and Pogba, has given Solskjaer more urgency to seek a solution in the January window.

The report claims that Solskjaer’s priority is now an attacking midfielder and both Grealish and Maddison are at the top of his shortlist.

Grealish has been a pivotal figure in Aston Villa’s midfield this season and the 24-year-old has registered eight goals and six assists in 21 appearances so far.

Similarly, Maddison has delivered several impressive performances for Leicester City this term and has scored nine goals with three assists in 23 games.

But both options will not come cheap for United in January as Grealish is integral to Villa’s survival hopes, while Maddison is under contract with Leicester until June 2023.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, stressed the importance of United making only the ‘right’ signings this month.

‘Of course it’s, how you say, playing on our decision making when you’ve got two players out – Paul for a month and Scott for two,’ Solskjaer said after United’s defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

‘That will give us less options and we’ve got loads of games, important games.

‘But still, it’s got to be right and that’s the big point here.

‘And if it’s available and it’s possible we’ll do something definitely, we’re looking at one or two.’





