Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is urging Manchester United board to sign more players – but not just to save his job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to reassure Manchester United fans he is lobbying the club’s hierarchy to deliver signings this month – but says he will not make buys he later regrets just to protect his own job.

United’s glaring shortcomings were again exposed during the chastening 3-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba have heightened the need for midfield reinforcements. United have been offered Bruno Fernandes, the Sporting Lisbon and Portugal attacking midfielder, who is thought to be available for less than he was on the market for last summer. Solskjaer and his assistant, Mike Phelan, were reported to have been in Lisbon on Sunday to watch Fernandes in Sporting’s 2-1 defeat against Porto. But Ajax will fight to keep Donny van de Beek this month and there is no chance of Leicester City parting with James Maddison in mid-season.

Gary Neville has claimed in recent months that Solskjaer must be “selfish” and show a “ruthless streak” by demanding signings amid fears he is not putting pressure on Ed Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman, to get him the players he needs.

But Solskjaer – whose side face bottom club Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday – said that he would never act in his own interests, despite the risk of being left exposed, and insisted he challenged Woodward.

“Of course I am,” Solskjaer replied when asked if he was “forthright” enough with Woodward. “We have got open discussions and, of course, we’re open and honest and we talk.

“But I wouldn’t say to you what I say to him. I would never say I need this and this player out of the club to you.