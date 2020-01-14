ole-gunnar-solskjaer-insists-man-utd-‘in-a-good-place’-despite-falling-revenues

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United remain one of the world’s biggest clubs despite falling revenues – and expects financial backing to compete for the best players.

United are behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in the latest Deloitte Football Money League but are predicted to fall behind Manchester City or Liverpool next year as England’s most profitable club.

They are forecast to produce a reduced revenue of £560-£580 million next year, due to their failure to reach the Champions League this season.

“We are still up there, so still in a good place,” said Solskjaer. “For me, the most important thing is we get results sorted and get performances on the pitch. That’s got to be my focus but I know we’ve got the resources and we’ve got the backing if we need to go into the transfer market.”

United are in talks over a £50m deal to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes to bolster Solskjaer’s midfield this window.