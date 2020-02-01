ole-gunnar-solskjaer-holds-late-transfer-meeting-as-man-utd-scramble-to-seal-striker-deal-before-deadline

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is working through a list of last-minute options in a bid to solve Manchester United’s striker crisis.

A move for Josh King could still be resurrected, but it is understood the Bournemouth forward is not the only target being considered.

Solskjaer was holding a transfer meeting at Carrington on Friday before trying to push through a deal before the 11pm GMT deadline.

King remains high on a list drawn up in response to Marcus Rashford’s double stress fracture of the back.

Odion Ighalo remains of interest, and Old Trafford sources insist other candidates are also on the table.

Solskjaer has been inundated with offers since his plea for a striker after United’s 1-0 win against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Norwegian said: “We need more goalscorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe.”

It’s believed United were offered King this week as Bournemouth targeted a move for Jarrod Bowen.

Solskjaer knows the Norway striker well, having previously coached him during his time as United’s reserve-team boss.

He believed the 28-year-old would be able to make a longer-term impact, with United exploring the option of a permanent move.

The details of their offer remain unclear, but Bournemouth rejected an initial bid.

Still under consideration: Odion Ighalo (AFP via Getty Images)

With Bowen now set to join West Ham, Eddie Howe will need to be convinced to let go of a striker without bringing in a replacement.

The Bournemouth manager said: “It’s going to be between the chief executive and owner. I love Josh as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position.”

Solskjaer added: “I don’t expect any more business to be done. I don’t think anything is going to happen.

“Sometimes I say something here and something else happens. Sometimes I say I am happy with a player and he gets a different message, so I don’t want to help or make speculations grow more and more today.

“I expect nothing to happen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”