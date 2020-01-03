ole-gunnar-solskjaer-hits-back-at-robin-van-persie-over-criticism-after-manchester-united’s-defeat-to-arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Robin van Persie following the Dutchman’s criticism after Manchester United’s defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Van Persie was working as a pundit for BT Sport for the match at the Emirates Stadium as Solskjaer’s side were beaten 2-0 by Mikel Arteta’s men.

And after the game, Van Persie hit out at Solskjaer for briefly smiling during his post-match interview.

When asked about Van Persie’s comments before United’s FA Cup clash against Wolves on Saturday, Solskjaer replied: ‘I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me.

‘He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change. That’s definite.

‘Yeah, Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt] and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well.

‘Because I’m not in medieval times.’

When criticising Solskjaer for his manner during his post-match interview, Van Persie said: ‘I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy.

‘But I would like to see him a bit more edgy, a bit more mean at times.

‘[Angry] yeah, sometimes, it’s part of his job as well. Just be angry.

‘I see him smiling now, after a game like that, you know.

‘This is not the moment to smile.’





