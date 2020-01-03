Home NEWS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Robin van Persie over criticism after...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Robin van Persie over criticism after Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Robin van Persie following the Dutchman’s criticism after Manchester United’s defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Van Persie was working as a pundit for BT Sport for the match at the Emirates Stadium as Solskjaer’s side were beaten 2-0 by Mikel Arteta’s men.

And after the game, Van Persie hit out at Solskjaer for briefly smiling during his post-match interview.

When asked about Van Persie’s comments before United’s FA Cup clash against Wolves on Saturday, Solskjaer replied: ‘I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me.

‘He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change. That’s definite.

‘Yeah, Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt] and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well.

‘Because I’m not in medieval times.’

When criticising Solskjaer for his manner during his post-match interview, Van Persie said: ‘I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy.

‘But I would like to see him a bit more edgy, a bit more mean at times.

‘[Angry] yeah, sometimes, it’s part of his job as well. Just be angry.

‘I see him smiling now, after a game like that, you know.

‘This is not the moment to smile.’


