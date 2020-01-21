ole-gunnar-solskjaer-hits-back-at-gary-neville-over-ed-woodward-criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at Gary Neville after his former Manchester United teammate urged Ed Woodward to leave Old Trafford.

In the wake of United’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Neville slammed Woodward’s impact at the club and claimed his decisions regarding recruitment have been ‘unforgivable’.

But Solskjaer insists he has ‘no complaints’ about Woodward since he replaced Jose Mourinho as manager and believes United have made ‘strides forward’ since he has been at Old Trafford.

‘For me now, we’ve lost to Liverpool, a team that you all say are fantastic and we’ve been in the game until the last kick of the ball,’ said Solskjaer.

‘And, for me, that’s strides forward.

‘And, of course, we’re disappointed in losing the game.

‘We don’t want to be behind them in the league, but there were signs there that we are on the right track, definitely.

‘And for me, now is not the time to speak about recruitment. We’re looking to the next game against Burnley.

‘We’re always looking to improve the squad and to improve the club but for my mind, now is not the time, Gary, to start this discussion.

‘You can look back at history and, of course, we know we’re not where we want to be and should be and historically where we have been.

‘It’s just down to us now to work better.

‘I’ve been here 13 months, my experience with the players we’ve brought in has been good, so no complaints whatsoever.’





