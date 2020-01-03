ole-gunnar-solskjaer-hits-back-at-criticism-from-robin-van-persie-and-tells-paul-pogba’s-agent-to-mind-his-own-business

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at criticism of his management style from former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie and told Paul Pogba’s agent to mind his own business.
In a rare public show of anger and defiance, the United manager came out fighting on Friday as he returned fire at his and his club’s critics by declaring:
-
He will not change his managerial approach, despite criticism from Van Persie for not being “mean” enough in the wake of Wednesday’s dismal 2-0 defeat at Arsenal
-
Mino Raiola should keep his mouth shut and that he had held talks with Pogba after the France midfielder’s agent claimed United are so “out of touch” they would even “ruin” Diego Maradona and Pele
-
Pogba had loose bone fragments in his ankle that required surgery and had not suffered a recurrence of the original injury that kept him out for almost three months
-
Nemanja Matic is not expected to leave in the January transfer window with fellow midfielders Pogba and Scott McTominay facing lengthy spells out
Van Persie had watched Solskjaer smiling through an interview in the aftermath of the Arsenal defeat, which left United five points adrift of the top four, and claimed that was “not the moment to smile” and that the Norwegian needs to be “a bit more mean at times, just be angry”
But Van Persie’s remarks drew a furious response from Solskjaer, who had left Old Trafford after a spell as reserve team manager a year before the Dutchman joined the club.
“I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,” Solskjaer said ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, where United have lost on two of their previous three visits.
“He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change. That’s definite. Yeah Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt at United] and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well. Because I’m not in medieval times.”
Solskjaer has not been afraid to get tough with players at times. For example, he tore a strip off Anthony Martial in the dressing room against Chelsea last April after being infuriated by the France striker’s lack of effort in the warm up and gave England midfielder Jesse Lingard a final warning for a controversial Snapchat video in the summer.
Yet Van Persie’s comments gave a voice to fears that Solskjaer has been too nice and diplomatic at times, while there have also been concerns privately that Pogba has been overly indulged.
Nonetheless, Solskjaer is adamant he will not change his placid demeanour, even if it was clear on Friday that he felt Raiola had crossed a line with his scathing attack on the way United are run and complaints that Pogba’s “problem” was his club.
Asked if agents should speak about clubs, Solskjaer shot back: “No” and said he had addressed the issue with Pogba. “I can speak to Paul Pogba about it,” the United manager said.
“I don’t think I should be talking to agents or about agents that talk about us, but Paul Pogba is our player and agents are hired by players, not the opposite way around. It’s not ‘agents’ players’, it’s ‘our players’. What me and Paul Pogba are talking about, I don’t have to talk to you about. That will be between us.
“Paul Pogba is very committed to coming back, playing well for us, and it’s hard when you’re injured to go and talk about all sorts. I think his talking needs to be when he comes back on the pitch.”
Solskjaer admitted he had expected Pogba to play against Arsenal after missing the win at Burnley four days earlier when the player requested more recovery time following two substitutes after nearly three months out. But subsequent scans on Pogba’s ankle revealed a “different injury”, with the player’s own medical consultants confirming United’s diagnosis and that surgery was the best course of action. Pogba underwent an operation on Thursday and is due to be out for three to four weeks.
“It’s an ankle injury – some bone fragments,” he said. “It’s not a big, massive injury. We felt he was going to be ready for Burnley. Then he wasn’t so we had to do the scan. The outcome is we found something and then we spoke together. If the player is not happy with what he’s feeling, he’s got loads of pain, then it might be a worry that it can get worse. That is the decision.”
With McTominay also out for two months, Solskjaer suggested that any plans to offload Matic this month had been shelved amid interest from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. Sean Longstaff, the Newcastle midfielder, and Emre Can, of Juventus, are among the potential midfield targets..
“Nemanja will stay,” said Solskjaer, who added there was “always a chance” of a new deal for the Serb, who is out of contract at the end of the season but with the option of another 12 months. Martial and Lingard are doubts for Wolves due to illness.