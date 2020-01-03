ole-gunnar-solskjaer-hits-back-at-criticism-from-robin-van-persie-and-tells-paul-pogba’s-agent-to-mind-his-own-business

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at criticism of his management style from former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie and told Paul Pogba’s agent to mind his own business.

In a rare public show of anger and defiance, the United manager came out fighting on Friday as he returned fire at his and his club’s critics by declaring:

He will not change his managerial approach, despite criticism from Van Persie for not being “mean” enough in the wake of Wednesday’s dismal 2-0 defeat at Arsenal

Mino Raiola should keep his mouth shut and that he had held talks with Pogba after the France midfielder’s agent claimed United are so “out of touch” they would even “ruin” Diego Maradona and Pele

Pogba had loose bone fragments in his ankle that required surgery and had not suffered a recurrence of the original injury that kept him out for almost three months

Nemanja Matic is not expected to leave in the January transfer window with fellow midfielders Pogba and Scott McTominay facing lengthy spells out

Van Persie had watched Solskjaer smiling through an interview in the aftermath of the Arsenal defeat, which left United five points adrift of the top four, and claimed that was “not the moment to smile” and that the Norwegian needs to be “a bit more mean at times, just be angry”

But Van Persie’s remarks drew a furious response from Solskjaer, who had left Old Trafford after a spell as reserve team manager a year before the Dutchman joined the club.

“I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,” Solskjaer said ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, where United have lost on two of their previous three visits.

“He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change. That’s definite. Yeah Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt at United] and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well. Because I’m not in medieval times.”