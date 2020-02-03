Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'had to tear the house down' to begin Manchester United transfer rebuild

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an insight into the mess he inherited at Manchester United – insisting he had ‘tear the house down.’

The Norwegian is coming under increasing pressure as his bid to secure Champions League football stalls.

Saturday’s goalless draw with Wolves made it four points from a possible 15 since the turn of the year.

They also missed out on reaching a first final under Solskjaer when knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City.

But the United manager, alluded to the shambolic recruitment of his predecessors Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal when underlining the need to clear out the squad he took over midway through last season.

In Pictures | Man United vs Wolves | 01/02/2020

“I’ve been asked to do this job,” he said. “I think the fans see what we’re trying to do and it had to be done.

“As I’ve said last week, three weeks ago, four weeks ago, five weeks ago – it’s a rebuild. You had to tear the house down and you had to get players out that weren’t here in their minds.

“We’ve got players here now who will go that extra yard, that culture I want to set, that’s the Man United culture.

“I know we’re not in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but the players that we have, they have the right mentality and they’re good personalities.

“That, for me, is the first tick. You don’t stay here if you don’t give everything to this team.”

For all the talk of a cultural reset, Solskjaer will know failure to qualify for the Champions League cost David Moyes and Van Gaal their jobs.

Mourinho was sacked midway through a season when a top four finish looked in severe jeopardy.

But Solskjaer is still calling for patience.

He added: “Of course, we are a different squad to the championship-winning squad that Sir Alex Ferguson had.

(Getty Images)

“You can’t expect this group of players now – they haven’t had that experience of winning and having that, but that will come in the next few years, definitely.

“That’s what we’re working for and that’s why those players are here, because I can see the Man United character in them.”

Bruno Fernandes became Solskjaer’s fourth major signing at United following the Portugal international’s £46.5m move from Sporting Lisbon.

(Getty Images)

Diogo Dalot is convinced his countryman will be a success.

“He’s an experienced player and you knew he could come here and do a great job,” he said. “It’s different seeing him abroad and then seeing him in training every day. He’s going to bring us a lot.

“I knew him and I think he’s going to be a very good player for us and he’s going to help us build this team.”