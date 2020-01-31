ole-gunnar-solskjaer-expects-man-utd-transfer-bid-for-josh-king-to-fail-on-deadline-day

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe Manchester United will be able to push through a deadline day deal for Josh King.

Despite Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe opening the door to a move for the Norway striker – Solskjaer claims Bruno Fernandes is likely to be his only signing this month.

King has emerged as a late target for United as they try to fill the void left by Marcus Rashford’s back injury.

Bournemouth rejected an approach on Thursday night – but Howe suggested a deal could be resurrected.

“It’s going to be between the chief executive and owner,” he said. “I love Josh as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position.”

Solskjaer faced questions on the subject on Friday morning, but admitted he wasn’t confident about bringing anyone else in before tonight’s 11pm deadline – despite claiming this week that he wanted a striker who was willing “break his nose” to score goals.

“I don’t think we’ll do any more business, no,” he said. “Anthony (Martial) and Mason (Greenwood) they can break their noses as well. No worries about that.

“January has always been difficult and it’s not just something you do like that.”

In Pictures | Bruno Fernandes unveiled as Man Utd player

But Solskjaer refused to categorically rule out any signings, adding: “I am not sure. I don’t expect any more business to be done. I don’t think anything is going to happen.

“Sometimes I say something here and something else happens. Sometimes I say I am happy with a player and he gets a different message, so I don’t want to help or make speculations grow more and more today.

Transfer Rumours 31st Jan 2020



“I expect nothing to happen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”