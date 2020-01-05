ole-gunnar-solskjaer-defends-manchester-united’s-late-arrivals-and-digs-out-wolves-dressing-room

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Manchester United’s last-minute arrivals at away games and says he does not want his players confined in a small dressing room longer than they need to be.

The Red Devils played out a goalless draw against Wolves on Saturday evening in the third round of the FA Cup, though – as is becoming a common theme – only got to the ground an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off.

As was the case at Watford recently, United very nearly missed the deadline to submit their team sheet at Molineux but Solskjaer insists their late arrivals are by design.

Told that it appeared to be touch-and-go as to whether United would arrive on time, Solskjaer replied: ‘No. Have you been in these dressing rooms? You don’t want to stay here for too long.

‘An hour and 15 [minutes] is more than enough time to prepare. At home you’ve got big dressing rooms.

‘Some places, when we’re away, we have quite a lot of staff travelling about, so we planned it for an hour and 15.’

Probed on what exactly is wrong with the Wolves dressing room, Solskjaer backtracked: ‘No, no. They’re just smaller. And with loads of people, loads of staff, loads of kit. And sometimes the music is horrible!’

Told that United came close to missing the 75-minute deadline for submitting the team sheet, Solskjaer said: ‘It was in, wasn’t it? It was in.’

On why this keeps happening, Solskjaer continued: ‘Yeah I can explain, because we were stood in that traffic light just up there wherever it is, for eight minutes instead of one when you do the recce. So absolutely no problem.’

Asked if this ever happened under Sir Alex Ferguson, he added: ‘I didn’t want to be late then because we drove ourselves and almost never stayed in a hotel.

‘But it’s absolutely no problem whatsoever. You can get there two hours before but it’s about the best preparation for the team and the players. And we felt coming here an hour and 15 was better than an hour and 45.’

