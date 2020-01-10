ole-gunnar-solskjaer-could-block-ashley-young-switch-to-inter-milan-due-to-manchester-united-injuries

Ashley Young’s proposed move to Inter Milan could be put on hold due to Manchester United’s injuries, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has been given a big boost with the manager declaring Harry Maguire has a chance of featuring against Norwich City on Saturday, despite suffering a muscle tear at the top of his hip.

Two other defenders, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, are due to play for the reserves against Newcastle at Leigh Sports Village as they near first-team returns after long lay-offs but Solskjaer says United’s other fitness concerns could complicate Young’s desire to move to Italy this month.

Young, the club captain, has rejected the offer of a new contract as he sets his sights on a transfer to Inter, where Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are now playing after leaving Old Trafford in the summer.

But Solskjaer could yet block a transfer this month, even though he expects Young to remain professional.

“He’s one of our players, our captain, there’s loads of speculation, we’ve just got to handle it and Ashley’s been very professional and focused so I don’t think that’s going to change.

“That’s a discussion me and Ash will have if it comes up, we haven’t got too many players fit and ready so we need the ones we have.