ole-gunnar-solskjaer-could-block-ashley-young-switch-to-inter-milan-due-to-manchester-united-injuries

Ashley Young’s proposed move to Inter Milan could be put on hold due to Manchester United’s injuries, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Solskjaer has been given a big boost with the manager declaring Harry Maguire has a chance of featuring against Norwich City on Saturday, despite suffering a muscle tear at the top of his hip.
Two other defenders, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, are due to play for the reserves against Newcastle at Leigh Sports Village as they near first-team returns after long lay-offs but Solskjaer says United’s other fitness concerns could complicate Young’s desire to move to Italy this month.
Young, the club captain, has rejected the offer of a new contract as he sets his sights on a transfer to Inter, where Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are now playing after leaving Old Trafford in the summer.
But Solskjaer could yet block a transfer this month, even though he expects Young to remain professional.
“He’s one of our players, our captain, there’s loads of speculation, we’ve just got to handle it and Ashley’s been very professional and focused so I don’t think that’s going to change.
“That’s a discussion me and Ash will have if it comes up, we haven’t got too many players fit and ready so we need the ones we have.
“Ashley’s been very, very good for this club, he’s been a very good captain this season, so let’s see where we are in June – and February as well.
Solskjaer claimed United are unlikely to be busy in the transfer window this month. “I can’t say yes or no but I wouldn’t expect many ins and outs,” he said.
United face Norwich on the back of a chastening 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Maguire missed the game after suffering a torn hip muscle against Wolves last Saturday but Solskjaer said the problem was not as bad as feared and the England defender – who has a high pain threshold – could even play against Norwich.
“He’s got a chance for tomorrow, it was a minor thing,” Solskjaer said. “It’s not a surprise, he’s a warrior and if there’s a minor problem he’ll put himself up to play. At half time [against Wolves] he was feeling discomfort, he was close to playing against City, just not fit enough but he’s got a chance now.”
Midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are out until next month and Solskjaer said Jesse Lingard played despite illness against City before being substituted at half-time and was not available against Norwich. Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe were unavailable and another defender, Diogo Dalot, has just recently returned to the first team.
McTominay is not expected back until the end of next month after suffering knee ligament damage against Newcastle on Boxing Day and Pogba recently had surgery to clear out loose bone fragments in his right ankle. “We won’t see him [McTominay] before the winter break,” Solskjaer said. “Hopefully in February.”
Solskjaer wants to see a reaction against Norwich after the City debacle. “It’s not us against the world, it’s against Norwich, we’ve got to go game to game, improve and get results in the league, Carabao Cup, FA Cup games, there’s a replay coming up as well [against Wolves], now we’ve got to be ready and focused to play Norwich,” he said.
“You’re disappointed when you lose a game against local rivals but which way is there to go – do you feel sorry for yourself or knuckle down and get ready for the next one?
“If you have players here, one of the worst traits a footballer can have is feeling sorry for yourself. You’re not in the right place. The boys are focused, there’s a disappointing feeling, and I’m sure we’ll get a reaction.”