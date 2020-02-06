ole-gunnar-solskjaer-assesses-man-utd-academy-standout-star-hannibal-mejbri-during-winter-break

A night after Jurgen Klopp’s no-show, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer braved the cold to watch Manchester United’s next generation.

Klopp refused to take charge of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury after it cut into the runaway Premier League leaders’ winter break.

But here was Solskjaer for United’s 1-0 win against Leeds in the FA Youth Cup before heading off on a warm-weather training break to Spain next week.

And as Dillon Hoogewerf headed United in front on the hour, the Norwegian must have been impressed.

How his first team could do with that type of finishing after failing to score in their last three league games.

Hoogewerf’s time may well come after United lured him away from Ajax as part of their drive to unearth the best emerging talent on the Continent.

But in the short term Solskjaer hopes loan signing Odion Ighalo will provide the cutting edge his attack has so desperately lacked in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford.

Yet on a cold Wednesday night the United manager’s presence at Old Trafford demonstrated his ongoing commitment to the future.

He, like a few thousand fans fans, braved the elements in the hope of seeing the next starlet off the production line.

They take this competition seriously in these parts.

From Duncan Edwards to Paul Pogba, it’s proved a fabulously successful breeding ground for talent.

Each of their 10 Youth Cup-winning sides has included at least one player who would go on to make 50 or more senior appearances.

From the Busby Babes to the Class of 92 Old Trafford’s greatest have used this as a platform for much bigger things.

That they haven’t triumphed in it since the team of Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison in 2011 points to how United have allowed themselves to be overtaken by Chelsea, Manchester City and current champions Liverpool.

Still, the fact they recently passed the 4000-game mark with a home-grown player in their first team squad is evidence that the rich traditions of the club are still cherished.

Particularly with Solskjaer at the helm and his determination to ensure that pathway from academy to first team remains a well-trodden route.

For the players on show here, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams will provide hope that a call from Solskjaer might not be too far away.

Greenwood could well have played in this game, if he hadn’t already established himself in the first team.

Along with him, other academy graduates Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes were among a clutch of players who were prevented from going out on loan in the second half of last season because Solskjaer wanted to size up their potential to make the step up.

His much-vaunted cultural reboot will involve a healthy dose of players brought up in the United way.

Of the current class Hannibal Mejbri is the standout player, with distinctive curls and the No10 on his back, he was signed from Monaco for £6m in the belief he could be a future superstar of French football.

That is the club that produced Kylian Mbappe, while Pogba was lured from France to United’s academy as a teenager full of potential himself.

Leeds had clearly got the memo about Mejbri – subjecting him to some rough treatment whenever he collected the ball.

That lasted right up until the dying stages when he was left in a heap after another heavy challenge.

To his credit, he kept getting back up. And while he remains raw, his desire to get on the ball and make things happen, is precisely the quality United’s coaches look for in players at this age level.

Still slight of frame, it’s unlikely his promotion to the first team will come as soon as Greenwood’s.

There are no guarantees that any of this group will ultimately follow in the footsteps of their celebrated predecessors – but Solskjaer’s attendance was confirmation that the door will always be open.