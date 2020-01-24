ole-gunnar-solskjaer-and-manchester-united’s-season-could-get-stuck-in-the-tranmere-mud-as rovers-eye-cup-upset

Micky Mellon has witnessed the magic of the FA Cup this week and says the boggy pitch at Prenton Park will be no excuse for Manchester United should his Tranmere Rovers team produce another giant-killing act on Sunday.
Mellon masterminded Thursday night’s upset against Premier League Watford and now has a beleaguered United in his sights on a surface heavily sanded and with plenty of patches of mud and grass missing.
The ingredients are there for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to have another tricky afternoon, but Mellon insists it is down to players from both sides to adapt to the conditions.
“We’ve both got to play on it,” he said. “People have, maybe, got confused and think that we are playing on a different pitch to United. We are playing on the same pitch.
“We’ve played on it 23 times, they only have to play on it once. So, lucky them. Good players can adapt and adjust to anything, that is what they expect to do. What if it is windy? Do you have to complain about that, too? What if it is hailstones?
“Good players can play in anything. The outcome is always to try and win a game of football and good players do that on any surface.
“Manchester United players will be as well-equipped as anybody in finding ways of winning football games in any situation.”
Tranmere’s extra-time win over Watford provided a touch of magic for the Cup and also produced some minor miracles in the dressing room, with players recovering from knocks in time for a second high-profile game in three days.
Mellon said: “It’s amazing, isn’t it? My physio becomes redundant and he’s stuck in his room trying to find something to do.”
Mellon is well aware of the size of United after watching his son, Michael, play for their academy before moving to Burnley eight months ago. “We know the set-up very well. I was there loads and Michael played there last week for Burnley,” he added.
But Mellon believes there is still the chance to add to FA Cup folklore by defeating one of the biggest clubs in the country and adding to their current difficult times, with a misfiring squad and a manager under considerable pressure.
“Anyone who knows anything about football knows about the size of Manchester United. But we are not playing against the size of the club, we are playing against Manchester United’s team. We will concentrate on that,” said Mellon.
“I’m not really thinking about sympathy. Football management is tough. Unless you are a football manager you don’t understand how all-consuming it is. It’s a 24-7 job. I know how hard it is, regardless of where they are or what their situation is. I know what everyone is going through.
“I wish I was concerned about form as manager of Manchester United.
“That form can flip with a switch. They have unbelievable players that can punish you. I’m not concerned about getting a gain because they are not in the area of the Premier League they want to be in.”
Mellon, 47, is hoping Sir Alex Ferguson will be at the match as his family has a connection to the former United manager.
“My dad and grandparents are sadly passed away, they are from the same area of Govan that his family is from and knew a lot of his family,” Mellon said.
“I know his son Darren well, but have never met Sir Alex. If he was there at least we would understand each other.”
Mellon has been inundated with ticket requests for the tie, the first time the clubs have faced each other since 1976 in the days when Tranmere owner Mark Palios was playing.
“He would be quite pleased with a replay,” Mellon said. “Wouldn’t it be great to go back there and make another memory. We want to win the game but the second best would be a replay.
“It’s obvious Manchester United have players of world-class quality. What you have to believe is that if you get a lot of stuff right you have a chance.
“There is always a chance in a game of football,” said Mellon.
“There are just certain things you have to do to increase that chance. We’ve spoken about that a lot to the players.
“If we get everything right, we believe we will have an opportunity.”