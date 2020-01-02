ole-gunnar-solskjaer-accused-of-‘copying’-mikel-arteta’s-tactics-in-arsenal’s-win-against-manchester-united

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was accused of ‘copying’ Mikel Arteta’s tactics after his side’s 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis gave the Gunners their first win under Mikel Arteta and a crucial victory over a top-four rival.

The Gunners started brightly and were ahead within six minutes when Pepe converted Sead Kolasinac’s cross and Sokratis doubled the advantage just before half-time when he tapped in from a corner.

Arteta’s side suffocated the space in United’s half by pressing from the front and it wasn’t until late in the second half that the visitors started to create chances as the home side tired.

Solskjaer trying to imitate Arteta? 😂 pic.twitter.com/P1oeYrJhWk — Arsenal Cape Town (@ArsenalCapeTown) January 2, 2020

The Spaniard’s only had a fortnight to work with his new side but they bettered United in all departments.

Solskjaer is often accused of lacking the tactical expertise of his rivals and United fans quickly circulated a clip after the match that they claimed showed the Norwegian’s lack of know-how.

The clip shows Arteta delivering some tactical instructions to his Arsenal side on the touchline and Solskjaer can be seen overhearing the Spaniard’s requests.

Solskjaer then makes a similar gesture to his players, with supporters claiming he was copying Arteta’s tactics.

The Norwegian was presumably trying to counteract Arteta’s instructions but it was to no avail as United started the year with a defeat.

The loss means Arsenal are just four points off United and the Gunners can start looking above, rather than below, again.

