oldgrangewood-edges-three-way-thriller-to-help-harry-skelton-reverse-fortunes-at-cheltenham

Trainer Dan Skelton’s short break in Florida includes a trip to Disneyland but he is unlikely to encounter a roller coaster like the one jockey brother Harry endured in less than two hours on the first day of 2020.

In Wednesday’s opening race, the Ballymore Novice Hurdle, his disqualification on Protektorat was believed, remarkably, to be the first winner at the track to be demoted for interference for more than 20 years. They were placed second by the stewards after beating Imperial Alcazar by a fast-diminishing head.

The outcome of a lengthy inquiry raised a few eyebrows given how hard it is for a result to be overturned these days but it cannot be denied that Protektorat drifted right after the last flight, causing Paddy Brennan to switch Imperial Alcazar. Whether Brennan actually stopped riding was marginal, but the stewards took the view it improved Protektorat’s placing because it cost Imperial Alcazar momentum at a crucial stage.

On the plus side Protektorat is beginning to get his act together. “He is not quite as quick as he thinks he is,” said Tom Messenger, the trainer’s assistant. “Harry has to educate him every time but hopefully he will keep progressing.”

To add insult to injury Skelton was given a four-day whip ban for the ride but his smile returned when Oldgrangewood came out best in a three-way photo finish to beat Saint Calvados and a back-to-form Lalor by a nose and a nose in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase.