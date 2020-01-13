old-trafford-is-being-made-into-its-own-3,898-piece-lego-set

The Theatre of Dreams has been replicated in Lego form, as Manchester United’s iconic stadium celebrates its 110th anniversary.

If you’re a Man U supporter and you’ve also got a thing for Lego then you’ve suddenly got a lot of saving up to do.

Lego has just announced the giant-sized Creator Expert set for Old Trafford, which is made up of almost 4,000 bricks and measures 47cm (18”) long, 39cm (14”) wide, and 18.5cm (6.5”) high.

It’s as authentic a replica of the hollowed grounds as you could hope for at its 1: 600 scale and… the fact that it’s made out of Lego.

The completed model includes key details such as the United Trinity statue and the Munich memorial clock.

It looks great but that many bricks doesn’t come cheap and the whole set – including a giant-sized instruction book with photos and historical information – will set you back £249.99.

‘Our Old Trafford stadium is as iconic as Manchester United itself and we are proud to be able to bring it to life in LEGO form,’ said Manchester United’s Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson.

‘I think everyone has played with Lego bricks at some point in their life, however it’s still amazing to see the level of detail the Lego designers have managed to recreate in this piece. We are sure it will be hugely popular amongst Manchester United and Lego fans alike.’

The set will be available at the Lego website and retail stores from Thursday, 16 January – but only if you’re a Lego VIP member. Although you can sign up for that for nothing here.

If you don’t the set will be available for everyone from Saturday, 1 February, which just so happens to be the stadium’s 110th anniversary.

Whether that means this is going to be the only stadium to get its own Lego set isn’t clear, but if it proves popular it could well end up as the first of many.

