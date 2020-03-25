old-navys-massive-online-sale-has-celeb-loved-jeans-and-so-much-more-at-50-off

If everything in the world was as dependable as an Old Navy sitewide sale, there would never be traffic, grocery store shelves would always be lined with perfectly ripe avocados, and Netflix would be free. Alas, these luxuries are far off, but the Old Navy sale is actually happening right now — and everything is at least half off for the time being, including the jeans stars like Blake Lively have sported.

Everything you need to revamp and revitalize your closet is part of this massive price drop, including comfy WFH sweatsuits and all of the athleisure you could dream of. You basically could turn your closet into a rainbow with all of the colorful affordable leggings the store has on hand. My personal favorites are the high-waisted and colorblocked Elevate Compression leggings that are as Instagrammable as they are functional ($16; oldnavy.gap.com).

RELATED: Anthropologie Put Everything You Need to WFH Comfortably on Sale

Along with Blake Lively’s jeans, you can shop so many celeb-loved styles with this sale. There’s an army green shirt dress that looks so similar to the $325 designer one Meghan Markle wore while touring South Africa; a cinched leopard sweatshirt that resembles all of the coolest loungewear that celebs are seen wearing; and a front-tie swimsuit top that has Hailey Bieber’s name written all over it.

What’s more, to go along with the oversized graphic-tee trend that’s surely going to take over spring and summer fashion, you can do the ol’ shop-in-the-men’s-section hack and find tons of shirts (for just $8) that will look trendy, loose, and cool. With all of these affordable and fashionable options, there’s never been a better time to (virtually) load up your shopping cart. Shop the deals below:

High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); oldnavy.gap.com

High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); oldnavy.gap.com

Waist-Defined Tie-Belt Shirt Dress

Shop now: $23 (Originally $45); oldnavy.gap.com

High-Waisted Elevate Compression Leggings

Shop now: $16 (Originally $35); oldnavy.gap.com

French Terry Cargo Street Joggers

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); oldnavy.gap.com

French Terry Cinched-Hem 1/2-Zip Sweatshirt

Shop now: $18 (Originally $35); oldnavy.gap.com

NASA Apollo 11 Graphic Tee

Shop now: $8 (Originally $16); oldnavy.gap.com

Textured Pique Tie-Front Bikini Swim Top

Shop now: $12 (Originally $24); oldnavy.gap.com

Knotted-Twist Slide Sandals

Shop now: $13 (Originally $25); oldnavy.gap.com

Medium Support Powersoft Adjustable-Strap Sports Bra

Shop now: $15 (Originally $30); oldnavy.gap.com