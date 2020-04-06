oj-simpson-says-“tiger-king’s”-carole-baskin-killed-her-husband.

Netflix’s newest true crime documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has become popular. Many celebrities have added it to their watchlist and have talked about the show. OJ Simpson has also joined the list.

Simpson after watching the whole series came on his official Twitter account to talk about the show. He talked about how he thinks that Carole Baskin, who is an animal rights activist, had a hand in the disappearance of her husband. Many people have voiced their opinion on Baskin being the culprit.

In the video on his Twitter, Simpson was being seen on his golf course. He said that he had watched Tiger King the day before and America is in very bad shape. He exclaimed that white people should leave animals alone. He claimed that the show is crazy and that one should keep watching it.

Simpson then said that Baskin’s husband is probably dead. He then ended his video by asking his followers to stay safe and find good things to watch in quarantine. Because of his recent video he got a lot of responses and mixed reactions.

Netflix

OJ Simpson was once in the midst of a murder trial which was one of the biggest and most popular of the 1990s. Simpson was once a footballer and he was alleged to be the killer of her former spouse Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. He is mostly known for his trial.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be looking into the case of Don Lewis. Baskin has however denied any claims of her being behind her husband’s disappearance. She criticised the creators of the show and said that people with no credibility have alleged that she killed her husband.