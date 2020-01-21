ofsted-warns-schools-are-putting-exam-grades-ahead-of-well-rounded-education

A minority of schools are still gaming the system and putting their own interests above that of students, Ofsted has warned.

The watchdog has raised concerns about schools putting grades at the expense of a well-rounded education.

It warned that some are failing to act with integrity, with England’s most disadvantaged pupils most likely to lose out as a result.

In its latest annual report, Ofsted paints a picture of improvement in the nation’s education system – with 86% of schools rated good or outstanding, along with 96% of nurseries and childminders and 81% of further education and skills colleges.

But it said that while most teachers and school leaders do the right thing and enter pupils for the qualifications that are right for them, “a small minority do not”.

“In schools, if we see actions that appear to be taken in the school’s own interests, this may be a type of ‘gaming’, by seeking to make things look better than they are,” the inspectorate says.

The report adds: “Some actions that schools take may have a beneficial impact on the school’s performance data but be of limited benefit or even at odds with the best interests of pupils.”