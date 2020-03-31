offset-drops-first-trailer-for-his-‘top-gear’-like-car-show,-‘skrrt’

We’ve finally got a first look at Offset‘s upcoming car show Skrrt With Offset, set to premiere this April on Quibi.

The reality TV show follows Offset and his cohort of celebrity friends and rappers as they take tricked-out luxury cars for a spin. Guests on the inaugural season include his wife Cardi B — and daughter Kulture — fellow Migo Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, Dapper Dan, and T-Pain. The Migos rapper also executive produced the show, as he announced on Instagram.

The fast-paced trailer is packed with adrenaline-raising action, which features everything from T-Pain drifting a lightning blue Bugatti, and Chance the Rapper showing off his private collection, to Quavo and Offset shooting at a bulletproof car.

Skrrt with Offset premieres April 6 with the launch of the Quibi app. Check out the wild trailer below.

