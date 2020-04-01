offset-addresses-new-cheating-accusations-after-fans-catch-him-hiding-phone-from-cardi-b

After some followers accused Offset of cheating on his wife, Cardi B, the Migos rapper addressed their suspicions, urging everyone to just keep the ‘negativity’ away from their marriage, which, according to him, is all ‘good!’ The accusations started after Offset seemed to hide his phone from his female emcee wife during a livestream.

Does Offset have something to hide from Cardi? Is it a side chick?

Fans of the couple know all too well that while they are seemingly doing great nowadays, their romance has not always been perfect.

In fact, they did split for a while after Offset cheated on Cardi.

While she ended up forgiving him, Cardi made it very clear that he will not get another chance so if Offset makes another mistake, he could really lose her forever!

But Offset wanted fans to know that things between him and Cardi are ‘all good’ at this time and that he is definitely not cheating on her as his behavior on livestream made it seem.

While in quarantine, the rapper couple and their adorable daughter went live once again and addressed the cheating accusations.

‘I know y’all making something out of nothing out of that stream when I was playing a game and my girl came into the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell y’all saying. I grabbed the phone, I put it up, put it back. Come on now with that. We got so much negative energy just out here in the air, Don’t bring none of that negativity to my family. We’re chilling, man. We ain’t in y’all way. Everything positive. We got investments and big moves coming,’ Offset told fans in the video.

He went on to once again stress that he was not doing anything wrong during that previous livestream that started all the suspicions.

‘Ease up on my family. That wasn’t nothing when I grabbed my phone, playing a game. I ain’t even look, make a call, Facetime, anything on my phone. Period,’ the Migos member stated.



