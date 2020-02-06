Officials: St. Louis-area murder suspect sprang from tarp after being tracked to Arkansas woods

St. Louis County police officers cautiously open a door in a barn on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in unincorporated southwest St. Louis County. A manhunt is underway with officers looking for James Kempf, 45, who is accused of shooting his estranged wife and killing his father-in-law. The barn is less than a half mile from Charity Court where the shootings took place. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

The Arkansas woods where murder suspect James Kempf killed himself last week is on lakefront property owned by a lifelong friend who police believe drove Kempf from St. Louis where he was being sought.As a U.S. marshals task force in the Ozarks was on the verge of capturing Kempf last Friday, he popped up from a green tarp and shot himself in the head, authorities said.

James M. Kempf faced charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County police

The Arkansas property is owned by Fenton-area resident John Spenner, according to assessor records in Marion County, Arkansas. Spenner was like a “second dad” to Kempf, police sources said.Police say they believe the .357 Magnum revolver that Kempf used to kill himself is the same weapon he used a week earlier in a double shooting. In that Jan. 23 attack, Kempf shot his estranged wife in the leg, injuring her, and then fatally shot his father-in-law when he tried to intervene, authorities have said.Officials had provided few details on how they found Kempf but a clearer picture came to light this week based on interviews with law enforcement officials in Arkansas and Missouri.St. Louis County police aren’t saying how Kempf, 45, got to Arkansas, more than 230 miles from the crime scene. But law enforcement officials in Arkansas say they believe Spenner drove Kempf to Spenner’s eight-acre lake property near Bull Shoals Lake. Police said Spenner cooperated with investigators and was not arrested.Spenner, 82, told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that he was a longtime friend of Kempf’s family. He said he taught Kempf how to fly airplanes and that Kempf had known about the Arkansas property for years. Spenner declined to say if he took Kempf to the site.”I can’t answer that,” said Spenner, who spoke supportively of Kempf.”I’ve known Jim Kempf since he was a lump in his mother’s belly,” he said. “He’s a friend of everyone.”And the shootings?”He went off the air,” Spenner said. “He went crazy. His wife drove him crazy. He loved his kids and his wife made him jump through hoops to see them.”Kempf’s wife, Kristine Kempf, declined through her work supervisor to talk to a reporter, and her lawyer has not returned a call seeking comment. The Kempfs were embroiled in a contentious divorce case; the couple had two children, now ages 4 and 8. Court records show Kristine Kempf, who filed for divorce, had a restraining order against her husband. On the evening of Jan. 23, Kempf came to a home the couple owned on Charity Court near Fenton. Kempf’s wife survived the attack and escaped to get help. She is a firefighter/paramedic with the Mehlville Fire Protection District. For hours, tactical officers surrounded the home on Charity Court, thinking James Kempf was inside. By the time they entered, they found Kristine Kempf’s father, John D. Colter, dead.

John D. Colter, in a family photo provided by Schrader Funeral Home

Spenner said Thursday that questions about James Kempf were “aggravating” him. “I get sick every time somebody asks about it,” he said. “I’m trying to just go away in my mind. It happened and I, for one, probably the most, hate to have it happen to my friend.”Spenner said police confronted him — “armed to the teeth” and in black vans — because they knew he was a friend of Kempf. Once police had information about Spenner’s Arkansas property, the U.S. marshal’s office in western Arkansas formed a task force to go after him. They secured a search warrant and showed up at Spenner’s mobile home after dark on Jan. 30, a Thursday.Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Randy S. Coyne said they didn’t find Kempf at the mobile home but saw items that belonged to him and knew he had been there. The next morning, they returned to look some more. They had been told by police in the St. Louis area that Kempf might be suicidal, so they went into the woods. Marion County Sheriff Clint Evans said a makeshift bed investigators found in the woods was made of foil and foam board and included sleeping bags and a tarp or heavy plastic boat cover.”It’s my thought he slept there at night to keep from being surprised,” Evans said.Coyne said officers saw the tarp about 80 yards from an airplane hangar. When they were six to eight feet from the tarp, “the tarp moves and he pops up out of the tarp, puts the gun to his head and shoots himself,” Coyne said.”It took him a couple of pulls to get to a round,” Coyne added.Bill Sadler, a spokesman with Arkansas State Police, confirmed that Kempf shot himself. The sheriff and deputy coroner of Marion County said police never fired a shot.Spenner has owned the property since 1988. Neighbors said he would fly in and out of the air strip on trips to and from St. Louis. Despite the airplane hangar and Spenner’s pilot’s license, Evans said there was no plane in the hangar; he said police in Missouri informed Arkansas authorities that Spenner had driven Kempf to Arkansas by vehicle. Evans said no one besides Kempf was on the property when they found him.Investigators in Arkansas were led to believe that the owner of the property was in custody in Missouri in connection with the homicide. But Spenner told the Post-Dispatch he had not been arrested. St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus agreed. She said no one has been arrested.”That part of the investigation is over,” Panus said. “That’s no longer an issue.”Panus noted that the property owner is “a man in his 80s.”Panus added, “Kempf is no longer a threat to his family, which is the most important thing.”During the week that Kempf was on the lam, St. Louis County police searched a wooded area near Fenton for two days but came up empty-handed. Kempf had been living in the 1700 block of Hawkins Road. He worked as a mechanic for Abbott EMS, a private ambulance service, and was placed on leave as soon as the EMS company heard from law enforcement in the case.After she was shot in the leg, Kristine Kempf escaped and St. Louis County police converged on the home on Charity Court, thinking James Kempf was still inside. Several hours later, after negotiators couldn’t reach Kempf, they entered the home and realized he had fled. They found Colter dead.Kristine Kempf is a firefighter with the Mehlville Fire Protection District. Fire Chief Brian Hendricks said Thursday that she had declined to speak with a reporter, adding that she’s out of the hospital and on the mend.”She’s just trying to heal from this unspeakable tragedy,” Hendricks said.Hendricks said Kristine Kempf will return to work “in good time, when she’s ready physically and mentally.”