Officials announce death of Cook County man, 168 new COVID-19 cases; 753 total cases in state

Posted by — March 21, 2020
by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 / 02: 39 PM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 21, 2020 / 02: 39 PM CDT

CHICAGO — Public health officials announced 168 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday and another death in Cook County.

There are now 753 total cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are now six deaths from the virus.

During the press conference, the govenor called on all former nurses, doctors and health care professionals who recently left the field or retired to help out. They  will have their fees waived to join back into the industry.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order is set to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and go until April 7. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Click HERE for a full list of what will be open during the order.

