Official Release Date Of “The Last Of Us” 2 Is Revealed Finally- Here’s All About The Plot And Other Updates!!!

We all know that there are lots of people who are very much crazy about playing games. They play lots of games that include Counterstrike, GTA, NFS, etc. Among this one of the most famous is the Last of us. If you are a video game player, then you will definitely like this game.

The Last of Us was first introduced in the year of 2013. It was a type of action-adventure game that was basically developed by Naughty Dog, and it was also published by Sony Computer entertainment. The first part was very much successful, and the people were waiting for the second part to get released. So now is the time for the second part. Will it get released or not? You will get all the information about it.

Release Date: Last of us part 2?

This one is the best news for all the gamers out in the world. The exact official release date of The Last of Us part 2 has been declared, and after some days or months, you can even start purchasing the series.

Sony computer entertainment has announced that part 2 of The last of us will be released on the 29th of May 2020. Isn’t it the great news for all the gamers? We know how eagerly you were waiting for the series to get released. Finally, it is coming for you.

Plot: The Last of Part 2?

The game will take place after five years of gap after the event of the original Last of Us took place. In other words, you can even tell that the second part will be the continuity of the 1 part. In this, Ellie will be the main character she will be 19 years old. The trailer, which was released some days before, only we have noticed that Joel is coming to save Ellie. We have even seen that Ellie is in the anger, but why we don’t know. We are just waiting for the game to get released.