official:-gov.-whitmer-to-issue-stay-at-home-order-to-combat-covid-19

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/AP) —A government official has told the Associated Press that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

On Monday morning, four more cases of the virus were confirmed in West Michigan, including three in Kalamazoo County and one in Muskegon County.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were nine confirmed deaths in Michigan linked to COVID-19, with total cases surpassing 1,000 in the state.

