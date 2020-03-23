Official: Gov. Whitmer to issue stay-at-home order to combat COVID-19

by: WOODTV.com staff, The Associated Press

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 40 AM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 45 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/AP) —A government official has told the Associated Press that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

On Monday morning, four more cases of the virus were confirmed in West Michigan, including three in Kalamazoo County and one in Muskegon County.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were nine confirmed deaths in Michigan linked to COVID-19, with total cases surpassing 1,000 in the state.

News 8 will air and livestream several news conferences on Monday regarding COVID-19 updates. Check back with WOODTV.com for updates throughout the day as this news develops.

