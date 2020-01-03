official-alert-issued-over -synthetic-opioid-in-heroin-blamed-for-the-deaths-of-dozens-of-addicts 

An official alert has been issued over a deadly synthetic opioid that is being added to heroin and has been blamed for the deaths of more than 130 users and addicts in the UK in a year.

The Government’s advisers on the misuse of drugs have warned that there is an increasing risk of fentanyl being added to heroin sold illegally in the UK. Very small amounts can lead to severe illness or death and is added by dealers to intensify the “hit” from poor quality heroin.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, has been linked to 135 deaths in the UK in 2017, compared to just eight in 2008. In America, its introduction into the heroin supply has been blamed for thousands of deaths.

The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) urged the Government to conduct a full review of the growing threat and to introduce additional controls.