office-buildings-being-converted-into-flats-drive-shortage-of-affordable-homes,-lga-warns

Office buildings being converted into flats is driving the shortage of affordable homes, local government officials have warned.

Town hall leaders claim that more than 13,500 affordable homes have potentially been lost across England over the past four years due to rules allowing offices to be converted into housing without needing planning permission.

The Local Government Association (LGA) looked at the number of office conversions carried out under the permitted development right, which allows homes to be created without going through the planning system.

It found that since 2015, there were 54,162 new homes converted from offices under permitted development in England and estimates this has potentially led to the loss of 13,540 affordable homes.

The LGA argued that permitted development rules leave communities unable to ensure developers provide affordable homes as part of the development or ensure supporting infrastructure such as roads, schools and health services are in place.