off-broadway’s-lucille-lortel-awards-revises-schedule-due-to-coronavirus,-plans-online-ceremony

The 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for outstanding achievement Off Broadway will be presented virtually as an online event on May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with shows that opened after February 16 given the option to be considered as part of either the 2020 or 2021 season.

The revisions were announced today by the Off Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. Nominations for the awards will be announced April 14.

“Our desire to recognize and celebrate the excellence of the Off Broadway season is not diminished by the concerns we are all facing,” said Terry Byrne, President of the Off Broadway League. “Indeed, it is essential for our morale to do just that.”

“We hope putting on another fun Lortel Awards show as planned will offer the theatre community and fans some much-needed entertainment at this time,” added George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate the industry and remind everyone of the tremendous work being done Off Broadway, and that we will always persevere.”

The city’s Off Broadway theaters went dark following the March 12 Broadway shutdown. Broadway’s Tony Awards have been postponed from its usual June ceremony to a still-undetermined date.

The Lortel Awards online event on May 3 begins at 7 p.m. ET. Additional details will be announced shortly.