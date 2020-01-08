ofcom-broadband-changes-spell-end-of-one-of-election’s-biggest-battles

It was one of the biggest battlegrounds of 2019’s bitter general election, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tussled over ways to narrow the digital divide caused by slow or non-existent internet speeds in rural areas of the United Kingdom.

Mr Johnson pledged to roll out full fibre broadband to all homes across the country, which would boast speeds of up to one gigabit. The Conservative leader committed £5bn of public funds to aid in the roll out.

Mr Corbyn, meanwhile, proposed a plan that would have nationalised parts of BT, owners of the Openreach network, and imposed a tax on internet giants to fund free broadband for all. Mr Corbyn said the service would have become a “treasured public institution for the 21st century”.

In response, Mr Johnson described the Labour party’s ambitions as a “crazed communist scheme” during a campaign event in Oldham in November.