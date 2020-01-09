of-course-kim-kardashian-has-a-walk-in-fridge-as-millionaire-gives-tour-of-extravagant-pantry-that-looks-like-a-grocery-store

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

After she was mocked for apparently ‘eating air’ by fans who were baffled at her empty water fridge, Kim Kardashian has clapped back and offered up the goods with a tour of her walk-in food fridge and pantry.

Yes, we repeat – the woman has a flippin’ walk-in fridge.

While we’re battling to find that smell that’s been emanating from our mini-bar-sized fridge for a week (is it the cucumber? The leftover brie? We may never know) Kim basically lives in a grocery store.

Sure her bathroom may be a soulless pit of aquatic bathing functions, her actual fridge – no, no, not the one she stocks her water in – is full of life, pizazz, colour, DREAMS.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, she hit back at trolls who were going in for her after she shared a shot of herself posing in front of the fridge that exclusively stocks her water and milk.

Sharing a bunch of clips of her detailing what she has in there, you best strap yourselves in – this is going to be one wild ride.

With many believing the OG chillder was her full-time, go-to fridge, and not just merely a holder for the liquids in her life, Kim wanted to bash the stigma of the rich and famous and prove they do eat. In fact, Kim’s pantry could feed an army.

She said of the palaver: ‘Since the inside of my fridge is so baffling…I’m going to give you guys a tour of my fridge.’

The mogul launched into a bunch of stories on her ‘gram, first showing us a large, open plan, wooden-clad pantry that was solely for her dried stuffs and a lot (a lot) of frozen yoghurt toppings.

Because, would you look at that, the woman has her own personal fro-yo machine.

We have to remark at the cleanliness of this pantry – are you sure your kids live in the house with you? Is this an adults-only area of the mansion? It’s just…so…organised.

‘So you’ll come into my pantry… I got rid of all my plastic so it’s all like glass jars,’ she explained of the introduction. ‘Even all my sprinkles and stuff for my frozen yoghurt.’

She then headed to her aforementioned liquids fridge, telling punters: ‘I got rid of all plastic bottles, so I just have this for right now… It’s just my drink fridge.’

Yes, just her drinks fridge.

It’s where she keeps several types of milk because ‘all my kids use a different kind of milk, you guys.’

You guys! They all drink a different kind of milk!

She continued: ‘That’s all that’s in this fridge, however, let me show you something.’

Taking us upstairs, she headed to the actual, functioning kitchen, where the actual food is actually cooked to not only introduce us to her chef (is she locked in the pantry? Does she get to leave? Does the chef have a family? Blink twice if you need help, chef!) but to reveal her collection of fridges.

‘This is the kitchen, where it all happens,’ she said among the stainless steel appliances. ‘And guys, I have…walk-in [re]frigerator! Where we keep all our fresh, organic produce.’

She added: ‘It did look like an empty [re]fridgerator that I took the photo in front of, I have to admit.’

We have to admit we have no idea why Kim calls it a ‘fridgerator’ but that’s not why we’re here today.

After the tour concluded, it was evident the fans were all kinds of shaken and stirred about Kim’s fridge as it became clear she doesn’t eat air – she eats EVERYTHING.

Kim k @KimKardashian literally show off her rich ass fridge bcos these judgemental people of the internet won’t stop mocking her lololololololol. I aspire to be that savage pic.twitter.com/b5dWDyQOHD — Jen Duran (@Itsmejendrn) January 9, 2020

me pretending to be the broccoli in Kim Kardashian’s fridge so that i can have unlimited froyo and beyond meat products pic.twitter.com/Wpe57FHify — Yuli Oceguera (@yuli_oceguera) January 9, 2020

Kim Kardashian and her WALK IN FRIDGE has me realizing how poor I am. I barely have milk to make MAC & CHEESE AHH pic.twitter.com/FnRV2dDMh1 — Bri ♥︎ (@imdaddymars) January 9, 2020

Kim kardashian is basically calling us poor on her stories…she said y’all so MF worried about my damn fridge let me show you the other 4 plus the gigantic walk in pantry and 2 full size restaurant kitchens eye- we love to see it — she wouldnt fix me no eggs, so i…. (@JazzTheeIcon) January 9, 2020

Okay but actually why does Kim Kardashian have the same fridge thats in Ratatouille pic.twitter.com/Tx1CSOZV7q — Beth Wright (@TheBethWright) January 9, 2020

One had a lol at the haters: ‘I love how @KimKardashian trolls her haters doesn’t show her home at all. Gets called out for having an empty fridge. Then shows you her freakin WALK IN fridge like “here b*tch. Go back to eating your McDonalds while I have dinner from my plant based, organic, walk in fridge.’

Another very rightly tweeted. ‘Y’all dragged @KimKardashian on twitter for posting a picture with an empty fridge and this bi*ch said y’all got me f*cked up my MAIN fridge is the size of a f*cking walk in cooler for a restaurant. Iconic.’

Anyway, if you need us, we’ll just be over here still trying to solve the Great Fridge Smell of 2020.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kim Kardashian hides her face with a giant binder of secrets as she leaves husband Kanye West’s office

MORE: Kim Kardashian forced to confirm she did donate to Australia wildfires relief after troll criticism





