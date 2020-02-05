Odion Ighalo's record against the Premier League's 'Big Six': Can he help Manchester United in the big games?

Manchester United will be hoping the January arrival of Odion Ighalo can rescue their top four ambitions this season.

The Nigeria international was a shock arrival at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day, brought in to act as cover for United’s limited options up front.

The former Watford man could yet have a prominent role to play in the final four months of the season however with Marcus Rashford sidelined, Anthony Martial struggling to lead the line and Mason Greenwood still just 18 years of age.

United have thrown away a host of chances to close the gap between themselves and the top four in recent months; games against Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham will be pivotal in them making up for those missed opportunities.

But how has new signing Ighalo fared against the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ in the past?

2015/16 season

In Ighalo’s first full season in the English top flight, he formed a lethal partnership up front with Troy Deeney, with the two netting 28 of Watford’s 40 league goals that term.

Ighalo on his own netted 16 league goals in 36 games – seven of those came in a superb run of six games leading into the festive period where he scored in consecutive matches against Aston Villa, Norwich, Sunderland, Liverpool (twice), Chelsea and Tottenham.

Ighalo scored twice in a 3-0 win over Liverpool in 2015. (Getty Images)

Prior to that run, he also provided an assist in a tight contest against Manchester United, settled by a Deeney own goal in the last minute.

Ighalo’s games against ‘The Big Six’

Starts: 12

Goals: 3

Assists 1

2016/17 season

Ighalo’s second season in the Premier League was less prolific. He would join Changchun Yatai halfway through the campaign, leaving with just one Premier League goal against West Ham.

Ighalo’s games against ‘The Big Six’

Starts: 6

Goals: 0

Assists: 0