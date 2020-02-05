Odion Ighalo's Manchester United shirt number: Why maths is behind loan striker's pick

New Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo has explained the strange reasoning behind his shirt number.

Ighalo has picked the no.25 shirt, most recently wore by Antonio Valencia but arguably made most famous by fellow Nigerian Nwankwo Kanu’s spell at Arsenal.

Leicester City’s midfield engine Wilfred Ndidi also wears no.25 for the Foxes, while Emmanuel Adebayor reportedly no.25 at Arsenal because of Kanu.

But, for Ighalo, it was maths, rather than any wider significance, which saw him pick no.25 for his new club.

“Well, I think that number and no.19 were available,” he told the club’s official website.

“When I was at Watford I wore the no.24 and it was not available. In Shanghai I had no.9 and that was not available.

“I said to myself that 24 plus one is 25, so I said ‘okay let me go with the no.25 instead of 19’.

“I said no.25 is good even though I didn’t get the number I was looking for. No.25 is a perfect number. One above what I wore before when I was in the Premier League.”