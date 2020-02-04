Odion Ighalo's boots will carry a heartfelt tribute to his sister when he plays for Manchester United

Odion Ighalo has revealed a touching tribute to his late sister following his loan move to Manchester United.

Ighalo took to Instagram last December to mourn his sister Mary Atole’s passing, posting pictures of them both with the message: “R.I.P sister @blackboldbeautifull 12-12-19”.

The 30-year-old striker has since secured a move to his childhood club United to boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, and is determined to make the most of his time at Old Trafford.

But Ighalo has provided a timely reminder that there are more important things in life than football, revealing how he intends to honour his sister’s memory while he is on the pitch.

Ighalo posted a photo of a pair of Nike bootball boots with ‘Mary Atole’ inscribed on them, along with the Nigerian flag.

The forward added the caption: “MARY ATOLE (nee ighalo) lives forever 12-12-19”.

Ighalo’s post received over 30,000 likes in three hours, and the striker reposted a number of well-wishers’ messages in his Instagram story.