Odion Ighalo to Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs loan signing as a 'different' option

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Odion Ighalo to prove himself at Manchester United after sealing a surprise transfer deadline day loan move to Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, agreed a move to Old Trafford until the end of the season on Friday.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made no secret of his desire to bring in an attacker this month, especially after Marcus Rashford’s back injury compounded the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

United had expressed an interest in Bournemouth’s Josh King but preferred a loan deal and were unable to reach an agreement on a permanent transfer, meaning attention turned to Ighalo, who now follows big-money signing Bruno Fernandes into the club.

Speaking after the deal was confirmed late on Friday, Solskjaer said: “Odion is an experienced player.

“He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

Ighalo – who was also a late target for Tottenham – will no doubt be desperate to prove himself at United given that he is a lifelong fan of the club.

Speaking in 2016, Ighalo said: “They were my team growing up. I loved watching Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke on TV.

“They were my idols and playing at Old Trafford has always been a dream.”

Additional reporting by PA.